49ers to re-sign SS Jaquiski Tartt

Kyle Madson
·1 min read
The 49ers have taken another step toward reviving the roster they road to the Super Bowl two seasons ago. Strong safety Jaquiski Tartt is signing a one-year dealJaquiski Tartt is signing a one-year deal to stay with the club according to NFL Network’s Peter Schrager.

There was plenty of speculation that Tarrt’s career with the 49ers would be over after he spent his first six NFL seasons with the club while the team aimed to get younger and cheaper at the strong safety position.

Tartt, 29, never saw his market develop though and he wound up returning to the team that selected him in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft. Chances are he’ll aim to cash in next year when the salary cap climbs.

He figures to stay in the starting strong safety role he’s occupied the last four years while healthy. He’s played just 36 games the last four seasons and started all of them. Last year his season was cut short by a turf toe injury. In 2019 he missed four games with a shoulder ailment.

Having Tartt’s experience in DeMeco Ryans’ first year as a defensive coordinator should be beneficial for the 49ers’ secondary. He’s played in 66 games with 50 starts during his career. Tartt has racked up four interceptions, 17 pass breakups and 4.0 sacks during his six-year career.

If he and free safety Jimmie Ward are healthy, they form one of the NFL’s top safety duos and could be a key factor in helping their defense return to prominence in 2021.

