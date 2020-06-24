49ers sign seventh-rounder Jauan Jennings

The 49ers have signed a second player from their 2020 draft class.

Wide receiver Jauan Jennings joins offensive lineman Colton McKivitz as members of the group with four-year deals. The 49ers announced the signing on Wednesday morning.

Jennings was one of two wide receivers picked by the 49ers in April. He had 59 receptions for 969 yards and eight touchdowns during his final season at Tennessee and left school with the fourth-most receiving yards in school history.

Jennings and first-round pick Brandon Aiyuk will vie for playing time in a group that may be without Deebo Samuel to start the season. Samuel broke his foot earlier this month and is expected to be out of action into August at least.

Aiyuk, first-round defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw and sixth-round tight end Charlie Woerner are the unsigned 49ers picks.

