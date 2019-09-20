49ers sign Sam Young, place Trent Taylor on injured reserve

The 49ers made an addition to their offensive line on Friday.

The team announced that tackle Sam Young has signed a deal with the team. Wide receiver Trent Taylor was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Young visited with the 49ers earlier this week after left tackle Joe Staley broke his fibula in last Sunday’s win over the Bengals. He also spent a couple of weeks with the team this summer. Staley is expected to miss up to two months while recovering from the injury.

Young has played for the Cowboys, Bills, Jaguars and Dolphins since entering the league as a 2010 sixth-round pick. He’s expected to provide depth behind rookie Justin Skule and right tackle Mike McGlinchey.

Taylor has a foot injury and didn’t play in either of the team’s first two games.