49ers sign safety veteran Tavon Wilson

The San Francisco 49ers on Monday made a couple of safety additions, including the signing of veteran safety Tavon Wilson.

The 49ers announced Wilson’s signing ahead of Jaquiski Tartt’s which led some to believe the 49ers opted to add Wilson instead of Tartt. Wilson, 31, should add more quality depth at safety while backing up Tartt, who’s played just 36 games over the last four years.

Wilson became a pro in 2012 as a second-round pick of the Patriots. He started just four of the 54 games he played in New England before moving on to the Lions for four seasons and the Colts last year. Between all three stops he’s played 125 games with 45 starts. In those contests he’s racked up 383 tackles, eight interceptions and 20 pass breakups. His versatility gives the 49ers a couple options should Jimmie Ward or Tartt be unavailable.

It’ll be interesting to see how the 49ers operate at safety in the draft with Ward, Tartt, Wilson and Tarvarius Moore under contract. On the surface that’s a good group of safeties, but there’s a chance none are on the roster beyond 2021. Wilson will give the 49ers a layer of depth they sorely lacked last year.