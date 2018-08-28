49ers sign running back, waive safety Chanceller James

The 49ers on Tuesday waived safety Chanceller James and signed running back Ja'Quan Gardner to their roster for the final exhibition game of the summer.

James opened training camp competing for a job on the 53-man roster after sitting out his rookie season in 2017 with a torn ACL. James had an impressive training camp in 2017 before sustaining the injury.

James did not see any action on defense in the 49ers' third exhibition. The club moved cornerback Tyvis Powell to safety in the game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Gardner (5 foot 7, 205 pounds) attended the 49ers' rookie minicamp on a tryout basis after a record-setting career at Humboldt State.

The 49ers close the exhibition season on Thursday against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium.