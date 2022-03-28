49ers re-sign Ross Dwelley

The 49ers announced Monday that they have re-signed tight end Ross Dwelley to a one-year deal.

Dwelley originally joined the team in 2018 as an undrafted free agent.

He has appeared in 60 games with 17 starts and totaled 40 receptions for 401 yards and four touchdowns. Dwelley also has appeared in six postseason contests.

Last season, Dwelley played all 17 games with two starts and finished with four receptions for 51 yards and one touchdown.

Dwelley, 27, attended the University of San Diego where he appeared in 47 games and totaled 197 receptions for 2,305 yards and 26 touchdowns.

