San Francisco is bringing tight end Ross Dwelley back for another year.

The 49ers announced today that Dwelley has signed a one-year contract.

Dwelley signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and has 43 catches for 506 yards and five touchdowns during his time in San Francisco. Last year he played in 12 games and finished with three catches for 105 yards and one touchdown.

Last year Dwelley’s impact was primarily felt on special teams, where he played 225 special teams snaps.

49ers re-sign Ross Dwelley originally appeared on Pro Football Talk