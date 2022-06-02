49ers sign rookie WR Danny Gray

The 49ers have now signed three members of their rookie class. Third-round wide receiver Danny Gray on Thursday inked his rookie deal according to his agent, Quincy Peyton.

Gray joins second-round pick Drake Jackson and fifth-round pick Samuel Womack as the first rookies to sign their four-year pacts. His deal is projected to earn him just north of $5 million per Spotrac.

San Francisco made two third-round choices and spent both on offensive skill players. Gray was the second of the pair and went No. 105 overall from Southern Methodist University.

Speed is the name of the game for Gray, who regularly blew past defenders en route to 1,251 yards and 13 touchdowns on 82 catches in just 18 college games. He could figure heavily into the 49ers’ offense this year thanks to his after-the-catch ability and the field-stretching element he adds to San Francisco’s receiving corps.

