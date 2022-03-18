49ers sign receiver/returner Ray Ray McCloud

Last year’s league leader in punt return yards is heading to San Francisco.

Ray Ray McCloud, a wide receiver and return man who spent the last two seasons with the Steelers, has agreed to a two-year deal with the 49ers, according to multiple reports.

In 2021 McCloud led the NFL with 38 punt returns for 367 yards. He also had 35 kickoff returns for 776 yards, and 39 catches for 277 yards. He’ll likely be the 49ers’ primary return man this year, and coach Kyle Shanahan will surely find some ways to use him on offense as well.

The 25-year-old McCloud entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick of the Bills out of Clemson. After his rookie year with the Bills he had a brief stint with the Panthers and has had his best seasons with the Steelers.

