49ers sign RB Tevin Coleman to active roster

The San Francisco 49ers have announced several roster moves ahead of their Week 6 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

The 49ers have promoted running back Tevin Coleman to the active roster from the team’s practice squad. San Francisco has also signed running back Marlon Mack and kicker Sam Sloman to the practice squad. They released quarterback Kurt Benkert in a corresponding move.

Coleman has appeared in two games this season, where he’s rushed for 23 yards on eight carries with a touchdown and added three catches for 44 yards and a touchdown.

The 49ers released Mack on Tuesday to make room for Coleman. But they wasted no time signing Mack to the practice squad. He appeared in two games this season, where he only played five snaps on special teams, including recovering a fumble.

Sloman, a seventh-round pick in 2020, appeared in seven games with the Los Angeles Rams in 2020, where he connected on eight of 11 field goals (72.8%) and 18 of 21 extra points (85.7%).

Last season, Sloman appeared in one game with the Tennessee Titans and also was on the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire