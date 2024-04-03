49ers to sign RB Patrick Taylor

The 49ers are bringing in another running back.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, San Francisco is signing Patrick Taylor to a one-year deal.

Taylor, 25, was with the Packers for the last four seasons — though he had a short stint on the Patriots' practice squad last year. In 11 games last season, he rushed for 141 yards on 32 carries and added 11 catches for 49 yards.

He has appeared in 34 total games — all with Green Bay — registering 322 offensive snaps and 276 special teams snaps.