49ers sign RB McNichols to active roster from practice squad

SANTA CLARA — Running back Jeremy McNichols’ introduction to NFL fans came on the show “Hard Knocks” in the summer of 2017.

He provided a storyline for the HBO series when he chose to sign with the 49ers’ practice squad over the same offer to remain with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team that drafted him.

That was a long time ago. And at least seven stops after his brief stay with the 49ers, McNichols is back on the team’s 53-man roster.

The 49ers signed McNichols to the active roster this week. He got the promotion over second-year running back Ty Davis-Price.

“It means a lot for them (the 49ers) to continue to choose me to do a job,” McNichols, 27, told NBC Sports Bay Area. “I take a lot of responsibility in how I play and how I go about being a professional in the locker room and on the field and wherever else. I take that very, very seriously.”

The 49ers selected running backs Trey Sermon and Davis-Price in the third round of back-to-back drafts. Neither is on the 49ers' 53-man roster, but McNichols is.

The 49ers elevated McNichols from the practice squad for their Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals to serve as the third running back with Elijah Mitchell out with a knee injury. McNichols did not see any action in the 49ers’ 45-29 victory.

“I just do what I can do and control what I can control,” McNichols said. “The thing I can control is coming to work and practicing hard and paying attention in meetings and being a good teammate.”

McNichols said he is ready to fulfill any job description as long as he remains with the club.

“Whatever they want me to do, special teams, running back, whatever they need me to do to help our team win,” McNichols said. “That’s my role. I’m ready to go.”

It has been a long road for McNichols since entering the NFL.

Then-Tampa Bay coach Dirk Koetter expressed regret that McNichols was among the team’s final cuts on “Hard Knocks.” The coach said he figured McNichols was destined for a spot on the 53-man roster after being a fifth-round pick out of Boise State.

And when it came time for the Buccaneers to finalize McNichols’ spot on the Buccaneers’ practice squad, the 49ers came through with an opportunity McNichols believed he could not pass up. It was the first year of the Kyle Shanahan-John Lynch regime.

McNichols ended up appearing in two games as a special teams player for the 49ers in his rookie season. And when he was among the team’s final cut the following season, McNichols ended up signing with the Indianapolis Colts’ practice squad.

Over the course of the next six years, McNichols’ travels also took him to Tennessee, Chicago, Jacksonville, back to Tennessee, Atlanta and Pittsburgh.

McNichols has played in 35 career games, 30 of which came with the Titans during the 2020 and ’21 seasons. He has 364 yards and a touchdown on 90 career rushing attempts.

And, now, he is back on the 49ers’ 53-man roster after proving himself for the past 2 1/2 months on the practice squad.

He said he has never once doubted himself or thought about giving up.

“God’s blessed me to continue to play football and wherever position it’s going to be, just give it my all,” he said. “When you’re on the practice squad, you get the reps and especially here, I’m practicing against the best defense in the league every single day.

“So that does give you confidence and that does give you the ability to know you can continue to play. And when the opportunity comes, take advantage of it.”

