49ers sign RB Jeremy McNichols

With running back Elijah Mitchell dealing with an injury, the 49ers worked out four players at the position on Monday.

Now, the club has signed one of them.

San Francisco has added Jeremy McNichols, the team announced on Tuesday.

McNichols was a Buccaneers fifth-round pick in 2017 but did not make the team’s 53-man roster. He signed with San Francisco’s practice squad and did appear in two games for the 49ers that year but did not register a rush.

In fact, McNichols' first pro carry didn’t come until he was a member of the Titans in 2020. He registered 204 yards on 47 carries that season for Tennessee and followed that with 41 carries for 156 yards in 2021.

McNichols was on the Steelers last season but went on injured reserve in August.

He's also spent time with the Colts, Broncos, Bears, Jaguars, and Falcons.

As a corresponding move, the 49ers waived undrafted rookie running back Ronald Awatt.