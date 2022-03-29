49ers re-sign RB Jeff Wilson to 1-year deal

The 49ers on Tuesday announced free agent running back Jeff Wilson will return to the club on a one-year deal.

Wilson originally joined the 49ers as an undrafted rookie in 2018 and carved out a role during that first year. Since then he’s seen sporadic playing time, but he’s been productive when he’s gotten touches.

Since 2018 Wilson has played in 37 games with nine starts. He’s rushed 298 times for 1,265 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Wilson began last season on the physically unable to perform list following an offseason meniscus tear. He returned in Week 10 and started four of the nine games he played. When Elijah Mitchell returned though Wilson’s role was whittled to virtually nothing. He finished the year with 294 yards and two touchdowns on 79 carries.

How he fits into the backfield moving into 2022 will be something worth keeping an eye on in camp. The 49ers may look to split carries between him and Mitchell. They could also turn him into a short-yardage back or put him in the third-down role JaMycal Hasty occupied last season.

