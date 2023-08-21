49ers sign RB Brian Hill

The 49ers have running back Brian Hill back on their roster.

The team announced that Hill signed a contract with the team on Monday. He'll take the roster spot of defensive tackle Tomasi Laulile, who was waived in a corresponding move.

Hill signed to the 49ers practice squad in December 2021 and played on special teams in three games at the end of the regular season. The 2017 Falcons fifth-round pick played in 45 games for the Falcons and Bengals before coming to the Niners and he has 209 carries for 982 yards and three touchdowns over the course of his career.

Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell, Jordan Mason, Tyrion Davis-Price, and Jeremy McNichols are the other 49ers running backs.