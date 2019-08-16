49ers sign Quinten Rollins

The 49ers made a change in the secondary ahead of two days of joint practices with the Broncos.

Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com reports that the team has signed former Packers cornerback Quinten Rollins. He takes the roster spot of Greg Mabin, who may be headed to injured reserve after hurting his calf this week.

Rollins was a 2015 second-round pick in Green Bay and spent three years with the club before landing on injured reserve last year. Rollins was released from IR and had a brief stint with the Cardinals that ended without any game appearances.

Rollins has 91 tackles, three interceptions and a sack in 33 career games.