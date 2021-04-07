49ers sign QB Nate Sudfeld to 1-year deal

The 49ers have signed QB Nate Sudfeld to a 1-year deal. In his career since 2016, Sudfeld has completed 25 of 37 passes for 188 yards with 1 TD and 1 INT. The 49ers plan to keep Jimmy Garoppolo, but after trading up to No. 3, they're expected to select a QB

