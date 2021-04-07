49ers sign QB Nate Sudfeld to 1-year deal

The Telegraph

Nicola Sturgeon is on course to win an independence "super-majority" in next month's Holyrood election without Alex Salmond's new party getting a seat, according to a poll that delivered a boost to her campaign to break up Britain. The Ipsos Mori poll for STV News predicted the SNP will return 70 of the 129 MSPs, giving Ms Sturgeon a majority of 11, while the pro-separation Scottish Greens would return a record 11 MSPs. Although Mr Salmond's Alba Party would fail to win a seat, the Holyrood chamber would still contain a large majority of pro-separation MSPs, increasing pressure on Boris Johnson to drop his opposition to another separation referendum. Ms Sturgeon has said she wants to stage another separation vote by the end of 2023, after world leaders have stopped announcing mass Covid deaths on a daily basis but during Scotland's recovery from the pandemic. The poll also showed that the issue of independence was the most important when voters decided which party to support (49 per cent). This was followed by education (28 per cent), the NHS (27 per cent), the economy (16 per cent) and Covid (15 per cent). Support for separation was the same as when the pollster conducted its previous survey in February, with 52 per cent support and 48 per cent opposition.