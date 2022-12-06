Should 49ers sign QB Baker Mayfield? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discusses quarterback Baker Mayfield and the San Francisco 49ers.
"GMFB" discusses quarterback Baker Mayfield and the San Francisco 49ers.
Fourth quarter comebacks have become the expected for Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady over the years, but even the most ardent of believers likely thought that pulling out Monday night’s game against the Saints would be a bridge too far. The Bucs were down 13 points when they got the ball with five minutes left in [more]
Check out some of the top former Alabama players from Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season.
The Eagles continued to roll and the Vikings, 49ers, Buccaneers and Cowboys all won their respective matchups.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr explained why he went to Moses Moody ahead of Jonathan Kuminga in the rotation.
Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was able to provide a number of player injury updates heading into Week 14 of the 2022 regular season.
While the Browns wanted him back on the practice squad, Josh Dobbs has taken his talents north of Cleveland
The Carolina Panthers waived quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday following his request for a release. Now, Mayfield will be subject to waivers.
The Chiefs quarterback took special note of what a Bengals player said.
The quarterbacks met after the Bengals defeated the Chiefs 27-24 on Sunday.
Theres nothing like a mothers love, especially after your first big win in the NFL.
According to a list of the highest-paid head coaches in American sports, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is head and shoulders above his peers. Here's how much Belichick makes per year.
Here's what Alabama football coach Nick Saban about his team missing the College Football Playoff and possible opt-outs for what will be Sugar Bowl.
Before Sunday, Ezekiel Elliott had started all 97 games of his career dating back to 2016. He was benched in the 98th game for disciplinary reasons.
NBC Sports Bay Areas Donte Whitner doesnt think Brock Purdys status as Mr. Irrelevant puts him below Trey Lance abilities-wise after his performance against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
"I'm coming, and when I get here, it's gonna be changed."
Tom Brady logs his NFL record 44th career comeback (in the fourth quarter or overtime) to lead the Buccaneers to victory over the Saints, the Panthers released quarterback Baker Mayfield, Trea Turner joins his former Nationals teammate Bryce Harper on the Phillies and Justin Verlander joins his fellow ageless wonder, Max Scherzer, on the Mets. PLUS: Would the 49ers consider reuniting Christian McCaffrey with Baker Mayfield?
Bill Belichick paid a visit to Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell, who played under Belichick with the Patriots during the 2008 season, after New England's Thanksgiving loss to Minnesota.
Prior to his and the Kansas City Chiefs' loss to the Bengals on Sunday, UC great Travis Kelce visited this local restaurant on Saturday.
Because of Deion Sanders, Colorado football is suddenly cool again, attracting the attention of elite recruits and transfers
Josh Schrock has the latest NFL Power Rankings follow the Week 13 Sunday games.