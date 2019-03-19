49ers sign punter Justin Vogel as Bradley Pinion's potential replacement originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

After losing punter Bradley Pinion in free agency last week, the 49ers signed someone to take his place.

Or, at least, they signed a player who must withstand a likely competition to take his place.

The 49ers on Tuesday signed punter Justin Vogel, 25, who had an impressive rookie season with the Green Bay Packers but was cut after the team drafted punter JK Scott in the fifth round.

Vogel (6-foot-5, 220 pounds) originally entered the NFL in 2017 after signing with the Packers as an undrafted rookie free agent from Miami.

He appeared in all 16 games and posted a club-record with a net average of 41.6 yards. He was named as a Pro Bowl alternate after also recording a gross average of 44.4 yards.

The Cleveland Browns claimed Vogel, but released him before the start of the regular season. He did not appear in an NFL game last season.

The 49ers are expected to add another punter to compete with Vogel during training camp.

Pinion last week signed a four-year, $11 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.