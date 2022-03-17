49ers sign Oren Burks from Packers for special-teams leadership

New 49er Burks should provide leadership on special teams originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers advanced past the Green Bay Packers in the playoffs in large part because of special teams.

On Thursday, the 49ers signed special-teams ace Oren Burks to a two-year contract, further weakening the Packers at their most glaring weakness last season.

“It definitely goes to the importance of special teams,” Burks said on a video call with Bay Area reporters.

“It’s not the (first) thing that you think about, but it’s so important in terms of field position and momentum. I’ve always been really passionate about how that impacts the game.”

A handful of Green Bay blunders on special teams helped the 49ers build momentum in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs.

Jimmie Ward blocked a field-goal attempt to end the first half. Deebo Samuel opened the second half with a 45-yard kickoff return. The 49ers tied the game with less than five minutes to play when Jordan Willis blocked a punt and Talanoa Hufanga returned it for a touchdown.

The 49ers pulled out the 13-10 victory on Robbie Gould’s 45-yard field goal as time expired.

“It’s a tough way to lose in Green Bay, but I’m excited to add value go this organization here,” Burks said.

Burks will add depth to the 49ers’ defense, as he joins a group of linebackers that includes Fred Warner, Dre Greenlaw, Azeez Al-Shaair and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles.

But the four-year veteran knows his main role will be as a leader in the third phase of the game.

“Special teams throughout my career, that’s been something I can hang my hat on,” he said. “And kind of got some notice around the league for that.”

Burks played at least 75 percent of the team’s special teams snaps each season of his career, including a career-high and team-high 337 snaps last season. He appeared in 59 regular-season games with seven starts at linebacker.

Burks registered 92 tackles. His 33 tackles on special teams were a team-high over that span.

