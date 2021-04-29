49ers re-sign offensive lineman Tom Compton to one-year contract

49ers re-sign veteran lineman Compton to one-year contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers on Wednesday reached another one-year contract with one of their own veteran free agents.

The 49ers announced a deal with offensive lineman Tom Compton, who appeared in seven games last season with three starts.

Compton took over at right guard after Daniel Brunskill moved to center in the second half of the season.

Compton spent time on injured reserve last season after sustaining two concussions. Rookie Colton McKivitz replaced Compton in the 49ers' starting lineup.

He entered the NFL in 2012 as Washington’s sixth-round draft pick. In his nine-year career, Compton spent time with Washington, Atlanta, Chicago, Minnesota and the New York Jets. He has appeared in 106 career games with 37 starts.

Compton figures to compete for a roster spot this season, as the 49ers look to bolster their offensive line.

The 49ers made two notable moves on their offensive line this offseason. The club re-signed left tackle Trent Williams, making him the highest paid lineman in the game, and added NFL All-Decade center Alex Mack.

Compton joins a group of veteran players who return to the 49ers on a one-year contract, a list that includes defensive linemen D.J. Jones and Jordan Willis, and defensive backs Jason Verrett, K’Waun Williams and Jaquiski Tartt.

