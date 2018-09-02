49ers sign 10 players to practice squad

A day after setting their 53-man roster, the 49ers filled out most of their 10-man practice squad on Sunday.

The 49ers on Sunday established the team's 10-player practice squad, which consists of nine players who were on the team's roster for the entire offseason until Saturday's cuts.

The 49ers also signed offensive lineman Zach Golditch, a source told NBC Sports Bay Area. Golditch spent training camp with the Los Angeles Chargers. The 49ers announced the other nine players who signed contracts to return on the practice squad.

Here is a look at the 49ers' practice squad:

QB Nick Mullens (6-1, 210, Southern Mississippi)

Mullens remains with the 49ers for his second season on the team's practice squad. After a much-improved preseason, he could be called upon to move up to the 53-man roster if he is needed at any point behind Jimmy Garoppolo and C.J. Beathard. Mullens completed 31 of 42 passes (72.1 percent) in four games this summer for 396 yards with one TD and three interceptions.



RB Jeff Wilson (6-0, 194, North Texas)

Wilson remained dependable throughout the offseason program and training camp. He gained 61 yards on 19 rushing attempts (3.2 average) with one touchdown. He rushed for 1,215 yards and 16 TDs in his senior season at North Texas.



WR Steven Dunbar (6-3, 202, Houston)

Dunbar signed with the 49ers as an undrafted rookie. Dunbar held his own as part of a balanced group of wide receivers in camp with the 49ers this summer. The tallest of the receivers with a good catch radius, Dunbar caught four passes for 36 yards in the preseason.



TE Ross Dwelley (6-5. 240, San Diego)

Dwelley has good size. He is a good blocker but also proved to be adept as a pass-catcher, too. He tied for third on the team with seven receptions for 91 yards in the preseason. He got the call for the practice squad ahead of Cole Hikutini, likely because of his willingness to block.



OL Zach Golditch (6-5, 295, Colorado State)

Golditch originally signed with the L.A. Chargers as an undrafted rookie. He played 19 snaps for the Chargers against the 49ers on Thursday. Golditch is a survivor of the 2012 mass shooting at a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado. He was struck in the neck by a bullet that went through a wall between his theater and the theater where the shooting occurred.



OL Najee Toran (6-3, 305, UCLA)

The 49ers are keeping nine offensive linemen on their active roster, comprised of five inside players and four tackles. Toran, an undrafted rookie, is an inside player who won the invite back over the rest of the group who participated in training camp.



DL Niles Scott (6-3, 280, Frostburg State)

Scott signed with the 49ers as an undrafted rookie. He capped off the preseason by playing 29 snaps on Thursday against the Chargers and recording two tackles.



LB Pita Taumoepenu (6-1, 245, Utah)

A sixth-round pick of the 49ers last year, Taumoepenu spent his entire rookie season on the team's 53-man roster. He appeared in two games. The 49ers still believe Taumoepenu has a chance to be a contributor as a pass-rush specialist. GM John Lynch singled out Taumoepenu as a player who can be a beneficiary of the practice squad. "His improvement from Year 1 to Year 2 has been a big move in the positive direction," Lynch said.



CB Emmanuel Moseley (5-11, 184, Tennessee)

Moseley, an undrafted rookie, stepped in and grabbed the attention of the 49ers' coaching staff with his competitiveness. He was the team's most consistent rookie cornerback throughout camp and even put himself into position to receive consideration for the 53-man roster. Moseley beat out Tarvarus McFadden for the spot.



DB Tyvis Powell (6-2, 211, Ohio State)

The two-year veteran was among the 49ers' final cuts. He played cornerback for most of the offseason program and training camp before a late move to strong safety. Powell is a player who will work on the scout team and remain on stand-by for a call-up in case of injury.

