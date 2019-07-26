49ers sign Niles Paul

The 49ers didn’t much need a tight end, but they’ve added another one anyway.

San Francisco is signing tight end Niles Paul, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Paul spent last year in Jacksonville, where he didn’t do much, playing in just six games and totaling just 95 yards on 11 touches. Paul, who will turn 30 in two weeks, is long removed from his breakout 2014 season in Washington, when he caught 39 passes for 507 yards.

The 49ers have an excellent starting tight end in George Kittle and Garrett Celek as a backup, as well as third-round rookie Jalen Hurd (who is listed as a wide receiver but expected to get time at tight end) and sixth-round pick Kaden Smith. So Paul is going to have a tough time making the roster in San Francisco, but the 49ers are willing to give him a chance.