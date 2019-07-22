When NaVorro Bowman announced his retirement from the NFL last month, San Francisco was unable to allow him to formally retire as a member of the 49ers, since they would have had to open up a roster spot in order to do so.

Well, thanks to a new rule and the fact that San Francisco's top two draft selections have yet to sign their rookie contracts, the 49ers were able to rectify that matter Monday when they re-signed the four-time All-Pro linebacker.

While he still looks like he can play, Bowman and the 49ers have no illusions. They'll place him on the reserve/retired list in short order.

#49ers have room to sign Bowman to this ceremonial deal because Nick Bosa, Deebo Samuel have not signed their rookie contracts. That's a new rule this year. https://t.co/ggjqu0w8xi — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) July 22, 2019

Selected in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft, Bowman will continue a tradition of ceremonial retirements for 49ers greats, including Roger Craig and Jerry Rice.

San Francisco opens up training camp on Friday. Once Bowman is placed on the reserve/retired list, the 49ers will have enough open roster spots to fit both Nick Bosa and Deebo Samuel, once they sign their rookie contracts.

49ers sign NaVorro Bowman so he can formally retire with San Francisco originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area