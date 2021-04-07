49ers sign Nate Sudfeld

The 49ers have Jimmy Garoppolo on the roster and they are expected to use the third overall pick on a quarterback, but that didn’t stop them from adding another one to the roster on Wednesday.

The team announced the signing of Nate Sudfeld. It’s a one-year deal for the former Eagle.

Sudfeld was a 2016 sixth-round pick in Washington and moved to the Eagles the next year. He appeared in four games for Philly and his most notable appearance came in Week 17 last season when former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson pulled Jalen Hurts in the second half against Washington.

Sudfeld went 5-of-12 for 32 yards and an interception as Washington won 20-14 to secure the NFC East title.

In addition to Garoppolo and Sudfeld, the 49ers also have Josh Johnson and Josh Rosen on the roster and that makes further moves at the position all but certain in the near future.

