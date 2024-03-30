Will 49ers sign any more free agents?

It sure looks like the 49ers might have their significant free agency additions all wrapped up. With less than a month until the draft it’s hard to find a spot on the 49ers roster where one of the top remaining free agents makes a ton of sense.

There are a handful of places where depth could be helped by a veteran presence. Defensive line is always a place teams need depth. So are cornerback and offensive line. For the 49ers specifically there were some questions about what they’d do at safety since they could use help there, but with Talanoa Hufanga on track to return during training camp from his torn ACL that need is diminished pretty significantly.

Some of this could change a little if the Lions wind up matching the offer sheet the 49ers agreed to with restricted free agent tight end Brock Wright. They could also decide veteran depth alongside Hufanga, Ji’Ayir Brown and George Odum is more valuable than a draft pick or third-year undrafted free agent Tayler Hawkins.

If Wright winds up back in Detroit the 49ers could, and probably should, bring in a veteran they trust to handle the backup TE duties. It’s notable that long-time 49er Ross Dwelley is still available.

San Francisco has also had meetings with veteran safeties, but made it clear a starting spot wasn’t guaranteed. Given where they’re salary cap-wise a rookie who can develop and play special teams might be more valuable long-term than a veteran who is more game-ready in 2024.

There will continue being tweaks and additions as the team enters its offseason program. There will also likely be some signings after the dust has settled on the draft and the 49ers can make their final adjustments to their 90-man offseason roster.

So, the 49ers aren’t necessarily done signing free agents, but they’re likely done making additions that are going to move the needle with any kind of significance. It’s all about the NFL draft and the start of their offseason program moving forward.

