49ers re-sign Maurice Hurst, Kevin Givens, three other players

49ers re-sign Givens, Hurst, make flurry of roster moves

The 49ers are bringing back two key members of their deep and talented defensive line, announcing one-year extensions for Kevin Givens and Maurice Hurst.

The club also announced the signings of running back JaMycal Hasty and offensive lineman Colton McKivitz to one-year extensions. In addition, the 49ers signed quarterback Nate Sudfeld to a one-year contract.

Sudfeld won the job last summer as the 49ers’ No. 3 quarterback. He spent the season on the team’s practice squad and was elevated for games in which Jimmy Garoppolo was inactive due to injuries.

Sudfeld joins Trey Lance and Garoppolo as the quarterbacks on the 49ers’ current roster. The club is looking to trade Garoppolo, who underwent surgery this week on his right shoulder. He is not expected to be cleared to begin throwing a football for approximately four months.

The 49ers signed Hurst a year ago shortly after the Las Vegas Raiders released him. But Hurst, who was plagued by injuries, appeared in just two games all season.

Hurst and Givens figure to be key pieces of the 49ers’ defensive line with such players as D.J. Jones, Arden Key, Kentavius Street and Jordan Willis scheduled for free agency.

Hasty returns to the team after serving as the team’s third-down back last season. Hasty had 16 carries for 68 yards and one touchdown, as well as 23 receptions for 157 yards, while appearing in 11 games last season.

McKivitz was inactive for most of the season but made a critical Week 18 start at left tackle in place of Trent Williams in the 49ers’ victory over the Los Angeles Rams that sent the team to the playoffs.

