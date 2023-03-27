49ers sign Matt Pryor as offensive tackle competition for Colton McKivitz

49ers sign veteran OT Matt Pryor as competition for McKivitz originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

PHOENIX — The 49ers have signed offensive tackle Matt Pryor, general manager John Lynch shared on Monday.

While at the NFL Annual Meeting, Lynch spoke to local Bay Area media and explained how the club added depth to the offensive line with the five-year veteran.

Pryor was a sixth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles, where he played for two seasons before being traded to the Indianapolis Colts. The 28-year old spent the last two years in the AFC South before entering free agency.

Pryor’s arrival adds competition for Colton McKivitz, who currently is the front runner to take over at right tackle following Mike McGlinchey’s departure to the Denver Broncos.

“Colton is the guy right now,” Lynch said. “We just signed Matt Pryor. He is a guy who started some games in this league, but we like Colton. We have for a long time.”

Pryor might have more game experience, having appeared in 60 games -- 24 as a starter -- over his four seasons in the NFL, but McKivitz has shown to be a reliable option. Both linemen have played at multiple positions across the front, and Lynch believes that is a positive.

“I think Colton’s confidence, that game he filled in for Trent Williams,” Lynch said. “Went in there and did a really good job as a left tackle. He’s been a swing tackle. Colton’s a good player. No doubt he will get a crack at that job. There will be a competition. We are excited about him being able to man that job.”

The 49ers' offensive line will look a lot like the 2022 group, with Trent Williams anchoring the left side and Aaron Banks next to him at left guard. The 49ers re-signed center Jake Brendel to a four-year deal, while Spencer Burford will be seen at right guard.

