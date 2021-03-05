49ers sign Marcell Harris to one-year contract extension for DB depth
49ers sign Harris to one-year extension for more DB depth originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
The 49ers gained some depth in their defensive backfield on Friday with a contract extension for safety Marcell Harris.
Harris, 26, was scheduled to be a restricted free agent later this month as a three-year NFL veteran.Harris joins Jimmie Ward and Tarvarius Moore as the 49ers’ top safeties who are under contract for the 2021 season.
Jaquiski Tartt, the team’s starting strong safety (when healthy), is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent. Tartt missed 13 games over the past two seasons due to injuries.
Harris appeared in 37 regular-season games over his first three seasons with the 49ers, including 13 starts.Harris started two games last year when Tartt initially left the starting lineup due to an injury. But later in the season, Moore took over as the starting strong safety.
In three seasons, the hard-hitting Harris has 111 tackles with eight passes defensed, three fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles.
The 49ers selected Harris in the sixth round of the 2018 draft as the No. 184 pick out of Florida.Jared Mayden and Obi Melifonwu are among the other safeties currently under contract to the 49ers who will be competing for roster spots and roles for 2021.
