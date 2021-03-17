49ers re-sign LT Trent Williams

The 49ers’ biggest offseason question has been answered. Left tackle Trent Williams will return to the club on a 6-year, $138 million contract, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini. This was the most significant domino left to fall for San Francisco’s offseason. With Williams’ deal settled, they now have a better view of what kind of finances they have to work with through the rest of free agency. The 49ers acquired Williams from Washington on Day 3 of last year’s draft. In exchange, they sent a 2020 fifth-round pick and a third-round selection in 2021.