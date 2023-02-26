49ers sign long snapper Taybor Pepper to three-year contract extension

49ers sign long snapper Pepper to three-year extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

One of the 49ers' first moves of the offseason was announced by the player himself. Long snapper Taybor Pepper shared on Twitter that he will remain with the club after signing a three-year contract extension.

Pepper’s news came via video which started out by appearing as a goodbye message to 49ers Faithful. Then, at the end of the video, the standout special teamer shared he would be remaining in the Bay Area for the next three seasons.

The long snapper originally signed with the 49ers at the end of September during the 2020 season, taking over for Kyle Nelson, who previously had been with the club since 2014.

Pepper has been a key contributor to the special teams unit, allowing kicker Robbie Gould to maintain an excellent mark of 86.5 percent on field goals in his career and 98 percent on point-after attempts in 2022.

Pepper re-signing with the club could entice Gould to also return. The 40-year-old also is a free agent this offseason.

Nobody in the NFL has the same journey... pic.twitter.com/5xSrtlxO9d — Taybor Pepper (@TayborSnapping) May 1, 2021

The Michigan State product is a testament to the fact that success in the NFL can follow many different paths. Pepper has spent all but two seasons with the 49ers but not without a long journey that stopped at countless franchises across the league.

