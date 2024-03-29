49ers sign Lions tight end Brock Wright to restricted free agent offer sheet

It is not often that teams sign players to restricted free agent deals but they do happen. The first, and only one so far, of the 2024 free agency cycle has been completed with Lions tight end Brock Wright. The deal is for one-year, $2.985 million dollars on an original tender.

Signing with the Lions after going undrafted out of Notre Dame in the 2021 NFL Draft, Wright made his impact right away. In Ben Johnson’s offense he was able to be used on critical downs and was an extension of the offensive line with his blocking ability. He has been especially versatile as a blocker being able to seal off edges for outside runs or pull and be a lead blocker.

The Lions now have five days to decide if they will match the offer. If they do, Wright signs with them for the same deal. If they do not match the deal, the Lions will not receive any compensation for him leaving.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire