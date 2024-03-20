49ers sign LB Ezekiel Turner to one-year deal

The 49ers signed linebacker Ezekiel Turner to a one-year deal, the team announced Wednesday.

Turner, 27, spent his first six seasons with the Cardinals after signing as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Washington.

In 2023, he appeared in 16 games with one start and totaled 10 tackles and four tackles on special teams. He saw action on 50 defensive snaps and 345 on special teams.

Turner has played more than 300 special teams snaps in four of his six NFL seasons and played 293 in 2019. The only season he had fewer was 2021 when he played only five games.

He has appeared in 80 games with three starts in his career and registered 28 tackles, three tackles for loss, one forced fumble and 29 tackles on special teams. He also played one postseason contest with Arizona.