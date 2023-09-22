49ers sign Kyle Shanahan, John Lynch to multi-year extensions

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and General Manager John Lynch have been working together since 2017 and their run won't be ending anytime soon.

The 49ers announced on Friday that they have signed Shanahan and Lynch to multi-year contract extensions. The length of the extensions is not known, but Shanahan was previously signed through the 2025 season and Lynch was signed through 2024.

The 49ers have gone 55-46 under the two men, including the 3-0 start to this season. They have also gone 6-3 in the postseason while advancing to the NFC title game three times. The Niners won one of those games, but lost in Super Bowl LIV to the Chiefs.

A Super Bowl title remains the missing piece for the partnership and Friday's news means they are set to get several more bites at the apple.