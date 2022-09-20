The 49ers worked out some quarterbacks on Tuesday and they’re adding one of them to their practice squad.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Kurt Benkert will be joining the organization. Garrett Gilbert, Mike Glennon, Kevin Hogan, and AJ McCarron also worked out for the team.

Benkert gives the 49ers a third quarterback behind Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy. The need for another player at the position was created when Trey Lance broke his ankle during last Sunday’s win over the Seahawks.

Benkert entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Falcons in 2018 and spent time on their active roster, practice squad and injured reserve before being waived in February 2021. He signed with the Packers and made his only regular season appearance to take a knee at the end of a December win over the Bears.

49ers to sign Kurt Benkert to practice squad originally appeared on Pro Football Talk