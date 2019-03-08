49ers sign kicker Jonathan Brown to two-year contract for depth originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The 49ers on Friday signed a kicker to go along with Robbie Gould on the team's offseason roster.

Jonathan Brown spent the past three training camps with the Cincinnati Bengals but has never appeared in a regular-season game. He signed a two-year contract with the 49ers, the club announced.



The team last week placed the franchise tag Gould, 36, for nearly $5 million this season. Brown gives the 49ers another option for the future if they are unable to work out a multi-year deal with the veteran kicker.



Brown is 5-foot-10 and 195 pounds. He was originally signed by the Bengals in 2016 as an undrafted free agent. He spent time on the practice squad but has not been on an active roster since he joined the league.



He played in all four preseason games for the Bengals in 2018 making all six field goals attempts including one for 55-yards. He missed one of his five extra point attempts.



Brown attended the University of Louisville for four years after transferring from the University of Kentucky in 2011. He played soccer at both schools before making the transition to become a kicker for Cardinals in 2014.















He began playing soccer at age four and was a member of the United States' men's U-17 national team scoring 38 goals in three high school seasons.



