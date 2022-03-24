Defensive lineman Kerry Hyder had a productive season for the 49ers in 2020 and he’ll try for another one in 2022.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the 49ers are signing Hyder to a one-year deal. It is a $1.5 million pact with $750,000 guaranteed and another $750,000 in sack incentives.

Hyder had a career-best 8.5 sacks for the 49ers in 2020 and signed with the Seahawks as a free agent last year. He had 33 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and two fumble recoveries before being released earlier this month.

Hyder also had an eight-sack season in Detroit in 2016 and the 49ers are hoping lightning will strike a third time with Hyder as part of their pass rush.

49ers sign Kerry Hyder originally appeared on Pro Football Talk