The 49ers announced Tuesday they have signed offensive lineman Keaton Sutherland.

Sutherland spent time on the Bengals’ practice squad the past two seasons and appeared in two games for the team in that time.

He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Bengals in 2019. The team released Sutherland out of the preseason, but he signed to the practice squad the following day.

Sutherland played one game for the Bengals in 2019 and three for the Dolphins, including two starts, after they claimed him off waivers.

Sutherland, 25, appeared in 44 games with 33 starts while at Texas A&M from 2015-18.

49ers sign Keaton Sutherland originally appeared on Pro Football Talk