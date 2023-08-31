49ers to sign K Matthew Wright

Injury issues had the 49ers looking at kicking options this week and they're set to sign one of them.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the 49ers will sign Matthew Wright. Third-round pick Jake Moody has a quad injury that may keep him from being ready for Week One and the 49ers put Zane Gonzalez on injured reserve with a calf injury earlier this week.

Wright spent the summer with the Panthers and played for the Steelers and Chiefs last season. He also spent time with the Steelers in 2020 and the Jaguars in 2021.

Wright is 40-of-46 on field goals and 35-of-37 on extra points over the course of his career.