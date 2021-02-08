49ers sign Josh Rosen, Austin Walter to one-year extensions

San Francisco is officially bringing back a couple of players who were in line to be exclusive rights free agents.

The 49ers announced on Monday they’ve signed quarterback Josh Rosen and running back Austin Walter to one-year contract extensions through 2021.

A report emerged on Sunday that San Francisco wanted to bring Rosen back for next season. The 49ers signed him off the Buccaneers practice squad on Dec. 23, when both Nick Mullens and Jimmy Garoppolo were injured and unable to play. Rosen served as the backup to C.J. Beathard for the final two games of the season.

Rosen is on his fourth team since being drafted at No. 10 overall in the 2018 draft. Arizona shipped him to Miami after drafting Kyler Murray in 2019. The Dolphins cut Rosen at the end of 2020 training camp and he signed with Tampa Bay’s practice squad a couple days later.

Walter appeared in four games in 2020 for the 49ers, mainly appearing on special teams. He averaged 18.6 yards per kick return. He also had a carry for three yards and a reception for 27 yards.

