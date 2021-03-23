The 49ers lost defensive lineman Kerry Hyder to a division rival on Tuesday, but the team announced it has re-signed defensive lineman Jordan Willis to a one-year deal.

The 49ers originally acquired Willis in a trade with the Jets on Oct. 27. He appeared in seven games and made 13 tackles and 2.5 sacks last season with San Francisco.

Willis entered the NFL as a third-round choice of the Bengals in 2017.

He has played games with the Bengals (2017-19), Jets (2019-20) and 49ers. Willis has appeared in 50 games with two starts and has totaled 63 tackles, 5.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one pass defensed.

49ers sign Jordan Willis to one-year deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk