49ers sign Jordan Thompson

The 49ers announced they signed defensive Jordan Thompson to a one-year deal Saturday.

Thompson originally signed with the Colts as an undrafted rookie free agent on May 3. Indianapolis waived him May 20.

Thompson, 22, appeared in 51 games with 38 starts at Northwestern. He made 91 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, six passes defensed, 5.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.

As a senior in 2018, Thompson started 13 games and finished with 30 tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks, three passes defensed and two forced fumbles.