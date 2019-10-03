49ers sign Jordan Matthews

The 49ers made the return of Jordan Matthews official, announcing the signing of the veteran receiver to a one-year deal Thursday.

The move was anticipated after the team placed rookie receiver Jalen Hurd on injured reserve with a back injury earlier Thursday. The 49ers also put cornerback Jason Verrett on injured reserve, signing cornerback Dontae Johnson to take his place on the roster.

The Eagles drafted Matthews in the second round in 2014, and he spent four of his first five seasons there. He played for the Bills in 2017.

He has 270 career receptions for 3,255 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Matthews signed with the 49ers on March 15, but they released him out of the preseason.