49ers sign Joe Walker

Linebacker Joe Walker is leaving the Cardinals, but he’s not leaving the NFC West.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Walker has agreed to a one-year deal with the 49ers.

Walker was an Eagles seventh-round pick in 2016 and the Cardinals signed him off of Philly’s practice squad in September 2018. He worked as a reserve that year, but moved up to make 11 starts in 16 appearances with the team last season.

Walker made 65 tackles and forced a fumble in those contests.

He’s the second free agent to join the 49ers this offseason. They’ve also signed guard Tom Compton while wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders and tight end Levine Toilolo have left for other teams.

