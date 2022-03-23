The 49ers are holding onto three of their own free agents.

Running back Jeff Wilson announced on Instagram that he’s re-signing with the team, the 49ers announced that defensive lineman Jordan Willis will be back, and agent Drew Rosenhaus announced that cornerback Dontae Johnson has also agreed to a new deal with the team.

Wilson has spent the last four years with the Niners and has appeared in 37 games for the team. He made nine appearances last season and ran 79 times for 294 yards and two touchdowns.

Willis had 15 tackles and three sacks in the regular season before coming up with a huge play in the postseason when he blocked a punt against the Packers that Talanoa Hufanga recovered for a touchdown.

Johnson had 30 tackles, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries last season. The 2014 fourth-round pick spent his first four seasons with the Niners and returned during the 2019 season.

49ers re-sign Jeff Wilson, Jordan Willis, Dontae Johnson originally appeared on Pro Football Talk