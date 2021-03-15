Cornerback Jason Verrett won’t be joining a new team in 2021.

49ers General Manager John Lynch announced that Verrett will be back with the team. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Verrett has agreed to a one-year deal worth $5.5 million that can go up to $6.5 million if the corner makes the Pro Bowl.

Rapoport adds that Verrett had a multi-year offer on the table, but opted for the one-year pact and a return to the market in 2022 with what’s expected to be a rising salary cap.

Verrett played just six games between 2017 and 2019, but was healthy enough to start 13 games for the 49ers in 2020. He had 60 tackles and two interceptions.

The 49ers have also re-signed fullback Kyle Juszczyk, which leaves left tackle Trent Williams as their biggest in-house free agent.

49ers re-sign Jason Verrett originally appeared on Pro Football Talk