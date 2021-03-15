49ers re-sign Jason Verrett to 1-year deal

The 49ers are re-signing Jason Verrett to a 1-year deal worth $5.5 million. He can earn an extra $1 million if he makes the Pro Bowl, which would bring the total value to $6.5 million. Verrett started 13 games for the 49ers last season, breaking up seven passes and picking off two

