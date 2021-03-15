49ers re-sign Jason Verrett to 1-year deal

The Week

Jared Kushner, former President Donald Trump's son-in-law and top adviser, praised President Biden's approach toward Iran so far in an op-ed for The Wall Street Journal published Sunday. While Biden's critics were concerned about his administration's offer to enter talks with Tehran and European governments to revive the 2015 nuclear pact, Kushner said he viewed it "as a smart diplomatic move." He appears to be even more impressed that the current White House "called Iran's bluff" and showed the Europeans that a new framework is required if a deal with Iran is to ensure stability in the future. Biden, Kushner writes, "did the right thing and refused" when "Iran asked for a reward merely for initiating negotiations." Biden does want to strike a new deal along the lines of the previous agreement, but his administration has also made it clear it doesn't plan on lifting the Trump administration's sanctions unless Iran promises to fully comply with it. Washington remains unconvinced. The rest of Kushner's op-ed focuses on the Trump administration's work in the Middle East, especially deals that normalized relations between Israel and a handful of countries in the region, including the United Arab Emirates. Read the full piece at The Wall Street Journal.