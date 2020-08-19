Hit hard with losses at wide receiver, the 49ers are bringing in more reinforcements.

San Francisco is signing wide receiver Jaron Brown, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Brown is continuing a tour of the NFC West; he spent the last two seasons in Seattle after spending five seasons before that in Arizona. Last year he caught 16 passes for 220 yards.

The 49ers have also recently signed receivers JJ Nelson and Tavon Austin. They lost receiver Jalen Hurd for the season to a torn ACL this week, and receiver Deebo Samuel is also out at the moment with a broken foot. Receiver Emmanuel Sanders, who made an impact late last season after arriving in a trade, departed in free agency.

49ers sign Jaron Brown originally appeared on Pro Football Talk