49ers sign Janoris Jenkins to practice squad

Charean Williams
The 49ers signed veteran cornerback Janoris Jenkins to the practice squad Monday.

Jenkins has remained a free agent since the Titans released him March 15, so why now?

“Because he was willing to do it,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “I don’t think that was the case all year. We’ve been in contact with him for a little bit, and he was willing to do it. I’ve always been a fan of Janoris. I know most people have. He’s played at a very high level in this league.

“To get a player who’s been like that throughout his career to come to our practice squad, we felt pretty fortunate. I think he gets here today, possibly tomorrow. We’ll see him out there [at practice on] Wednesday and start getting some looks at him.”

Shanahan said with the team’s injuries at the position, they would have signed Jenkins to the practice squad earlier this season had Jenkins been willing.

“A number of DBs have played,” Shanahan said. “We’ve had a couple hurt this year. We have outside guys. We have inside guys. So to have a veteran who can play and get him on our practice squad, we love that.”

Jenkins played 14 games last season for the Titans, and with his experience, the 49ers could elevate him from the practice squad sooner than later. He has appeared in 142 games and made 27 interceptions.

Jenkins was a Pro Bowler in 2016 with the Giants.

The 49ers are his fifth team.

