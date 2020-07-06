49ers sign Jamar Taylor, waive Teez Tabor

The 49ers made a couple of moves at cornerback on Monday.

The team announced that they have signed veteran Jamar Taylor to their roster. His arrival coincides with the departure of Teez Tabor, who has been waived with a non-football injury.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Tabor suffered a Jones fracture in his foot while working out on his own and has had surgery.

Taylor was a 2013 second-round pick by Miami and he spent three years with the Dolphins before moving on to the Browns, Cardinals, Broncos, Seahawks and Falcons. He played in three games for the Falcons and nine games for the Seahawks last season.

He has 242 tackles, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery over the course of his career.

Tabor was a Lions second-round pick in 2017 and spent most of last season on the 49ers practice squad after failing to make the roster in Detroit. He has 42 tackles in 22 regular season appearances.

